Exmouth Rotarian is new South West district governor

Rotarry Club of Exmouth and District chairman David Matthews welcomes Simon Wood to his new position. Picture: Brian Drake Archant

An Exmouth Rotarian has been selected as the new governor for the South West district.

Simon Wood, a member of The Rotary Club of Exmouth and District, will replace Graham Carey in the role.

He received his chain of office from the Exmouth club's new chairman, David Matthews.

The ceremony took place on board the Pride of Exmouth cruise ship in the River Exe and Mr Matthews 'warmly' welcomed the new district governor.

Mr Wood, spoke of his plans for the rotary this year and the need to evolve in the changing world climate.

A spokesman for the rotary club said: "Both David and Simon are based in Exmouth and both are looking forward to an exciting Rotary year with an active series of events which will benefit many people within the community."

The Rotary Club of Exmouth and District is one of two clubs in the town.

Members meet on a Monday at the Manor Hotel.