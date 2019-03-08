Advanced search

Exmouth man stored £10,000 worth of drugs, court told

PUBLISHED: 15:50 23 May 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

An Exmouth drug dealer, caught with £10,000 worth of drugs, has avoided jail time.

Heavy cannabis user Jason Mingo allowed his dealer to store 1,404 grams of marijuana at his Exmouth home, in Normandy Close - Exeter Crown Court heard on Thursday (May 23).

The judge was told how he agreed to the arrangement because he owed a large amount of money to the dealer and was allowed to use some of the drugs himself.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and was jailed for four months, suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 15 days of rehabilitation activities by Recorder Simon Levene.

He will now be given help by the probation service to sort out his abuse of cannabis after Recorder Levene decided not to impose an immediate sentence.

He told him: "You acted as a storeman but this was still a significant role. You were not a sophisticated drug dealer and were not the mastermind in this, or nowhere near it.

"I accept you fell into this because you owed so much money to those above you in the chain, who were supplying you.

"You need to get help with your cannabis misuse. If you don't take this opportunity, you will continue to get into difficulties with drug dealers."

Michael Brown, prosecuting, said Mingo was found with the haul of cannabis when police raided his home on July 15 last year. He told police he was looking after it for someone else and did not own the drugs.

William Parkhill, defending, said: "This case arises from his very long and very high level usage of cannabis. He knows he has to address the issue and that it will be a long process."

