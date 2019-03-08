Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm
PUBLISHED: 13:44 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 16 May 2019
Archant
The person hit by a train in Exmouth on Wednesday (May 15) was a 46-year-old man, British Transport Police has confirmed
The incident is believed to have happened close to Mudbank Lane shortly before 3pm.
British Transport Police have since confirmed that the man was 46 years old. His next of kin have been informed.
Police were called at around 3pm on Wednesday after reports of a casualty on the tracks near Exmouth station.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
