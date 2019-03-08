Advanced search

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 13:44 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 16 May 2019

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The person hit by a train in Exmouth on Wednesday (May 15) was a 46-year-old man, British Transport Police has confirmed

The incident is believed to have happened close to Mudbank Lane shortly before 3pm.

British Transport Police have since confirmed that the man was 46 years old. His next of kin have been informed.

Police were called at around 3pm on Wednesday after reports of a casualty on the tracks near Exmouth station.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

