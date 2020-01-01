Advanced search

Exmouth cannabis dealer who had more than 140 drug messages on his phone handed suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 13:31 27 February 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A cannabis dealer was caught with more than £2,000 in cash and 143 drugs messages on his phone when police raided his home in Exmouth.

Guy Freeman was a heavy user of cannabis who started buying in bulk and supplying a network of friends and other smokers in the town.

He claimed that all the £2,165 cash was his savings from his £300 a week job as a kitchen porter, but police believed the money had been accumulated from months of small scale dealing.

Freeman, aged 25, of Ivydale, Brixington, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25.

He was ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid community work, pay £540 costs, and the £2,165 cash, drugs, and mobile phones were forfeited.

The judge told him:"What you were doing at and before the time of your arrest was a serious crime.

"You were dealing drugs on fairly significant, albeit localised scale.

"There were dozens and dozens and dozens of messages on your phones, around £2,000 cash and £740 worth of drugs. it had obviously been going on for a couple of months."

Greg Richardson, prosecuting, said police raided Freeman's home on the morning of October 3, 2018 and he told them he had a bit of cannabis in his room.

Mr Richardson said they recovered 74 grams with a street value of £740, seized £2,165 cash and two phones which contained 143 separate message strings with customers asking for drugs.

There was bags and other paraphernalia.

Rachel Smith, defending, asked the judge to follow the recommendations of a probation report which said Freeman has been using cannabis since he was 14.

Miss Smith said Freeman became more involved with the drug and started supplying friends in a small way.

She said he has some learning difficulties but has been able to work up to six days a week as a kitchen porter for the past seven years.

Miss Smith said Freeman is of good character and has been supplied with three references.

Most Read

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth put up for sale

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Determined Donna puts her best foot forward for charity

Donna Wilks charity fundraiser

Wine Hub ‘ecstatic’ over business award win

Sonia Varlakhov from The Wine Hub with her Exmouth Business Award Ref exe 08 20TI 8879 Picture: Terry Ife

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Budleigh car park to be resurfaced with innovative plastic waste material

Rolle Mews car park in Budleigh. Picture: East Devon District Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth put up for sale

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Determined Donna puts her best foot forward for charity

Donna Wilks charity fundraiser

Wine Hub ‘ecstatic’ over business award win

Sonia Varlakhov from The Wine Hub with her Exmouth Business Award Ref exe 08 20TI 8879 Picture: Terry Ife

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Budleigh car park to be resurfaced with innovative plastic waste material

Rolle Mews car park in Budleigh. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

SWP League secretary labels season’s weather as ‘one of the worst’

South West Peninsula League secretary Phil Hiscox (right). Picture: Contributed

Exmouth Town latest - a busy time ahead over the last eight weeks of the season

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

More downpours and strong winds as Storm Jorge moves in

More flooding is possible, as with Storm Dennis in Sidmouth. Ref shs 08 20TI 8551. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth cannabis dealer who had more than 140 drug messages on his phone handed suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Rewilding in Devon - a talk in Exmouth by a director of Devon Wildlife Trust

A pine marten, one of the animals being reintroduced in some areas of England and Wales. Picture: Mark Hamblen
Drive 24