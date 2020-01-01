Exmouth cannabis dealer who had more than 140 drug messages on his phone handed suspended sentence

A cannabis dealer was caught with more than £2,000 in cash and 143 drugs messages on his phone when police raided his home in Exmouth.

Guy Freeman was a heavy user of cannabis who started buying in bulk and supplying a network of friends and other smokers in the town.

He claimed that all the £2,165 cash was his savings from his £300 a week job as a kitchen porter, but police believed the money had been accumulated from months of small scale dealing.

Freeman, aged 25, of Ivydale, Brixington, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25.

He was ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid community work, pay £540 costs, and the £2,165 cash, drugs, and mobile phones were forfeited.

The judge told him:"What you were doing at and before the time of your arrest was a serious crime.

"You were dealing drugs on fairly significant, albeit localised scale.

"There were dozens and dozens and dozens of messages on your phones, around £2,000 cash and £740 worth of drugs. it had obviously been going on for a couple of months."

Greg Richardson, prosecuting, said police raided Freeman's home on the morning of October 3, 2018 and he told them he had a bit of cannabis in his room.

Mr Richardson said they recovered 74 grams with a street value of £740, seized £2,165 cash and two phones which contained 143 separate message strings with customers asking for drugs.

There was bags and other paraphernalia.

Rachel Smith, defending, asked the judge to follow the recommendations of a probation report which said Freeman has been using cannabis since he was 14.

Miss Smith said Freeman became more involved with the drug and started supplying friends in a small way.

She said he has some learning difficulties but has been able to work up to six days a week as a kitchen porter for the past seven years.

Miss Smith said Freeman is of good character and has been supplied with three references.