'Inspirational' Exmouth man recognised for work guiding vulnerable children

The Marpool RotaKids celbrate Mr Slater's Award at their meeting. Picture: Brian Drake Archant

A former Exmouth youth pastor has been recognised for dedicating his life to helping others.

David Slater was presented with the Rotary South West district youth award by outgoing district governor for the Rotarians Graham Carey for his work supporting the most vulnerable children in the community.

Following his work at Brixington Church, he went on to become a learning mentor at Marpool Primary School and was a driving force behind the Rotakids programme.

The programme is a youth section of the Rotary Club and a way of encouraging youngsters to hold community and charity events similar to those organised by adult groups.

Every year, the outgoing South West Rotary district governor is given the opportunity to recognise outstanding service to the community as one of his last duties.

Retiring District Governor Graham make the Special Award to Daviid Slater. Picture: Brian Drake Retiring District Governor Graham make the Special Award to Daviid Slater. Picture: Brian Drake

Brian Drake, of the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District, said Mr Slater has an 'exceptional' work ethic in helping the local community and those overseas.

He said: "His passion to help others is clear to all and he has guided many Exmouth families as well as opening a school in Uganda.

"He has inspired and guided young adults to journey to Uganda and support children and families in that country.

"Developing leadership in youngsters is a real strength and since the formation of the Marpool RotaKids in December 2014, David has nurtured this amazing club to reach incredible levels of confidence and achievement. "

Mr Slater trained as forest school leader and used his knowledge to develop responsibility in children.

The Rotakids has raised more than £10,000 for good causes and supports both community and international projects such as End Polio Now.

The membership of the club has grown from 15 when it launched to more than 50.

The Rotakids was the first club in the South West to achieve a Rotary presidential citation.

More recently, Mr Slater has been a leading figure in Marpool Primary School's ambitious Avocet learning Trust project to create a facility on site for those who are not suited to the traditional curriculum.

Mr Drake said: "He is quite simply a true inspiration who has dedicated his life to helping others."