Exmouth man found with drugs at his home claims he was doing favour for friend

A man who was found with heroin at his home in Exeter has claimed he was looking after it for someone else.

Darren Welton, aged 40, of Roseway, Exmouth, admitted possession of 1.29 grams of heroin with intent to supply when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

Judge David Evans adjourned his sentence for a probation report and to allow the prosecution to decide whether they will accept a basis of plea in which he claimed to be a custodian rather than a dealer.

Mr William Parkhill, defending, said the drugs did not belong to him but he agreed to look after them as a favour to a friend.

He is a long time heroin addict who may be a suitable candidate for a rehabilitation order.

He said he had been exploited by others in the drugs scene who are more sophisticated.

Welton was released on bail.