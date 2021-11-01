An Exmouth man has described the shocking moment when two trains collided in a tunnel this week.

Alan Crocker and his wife Wendy were travelling on one of the trains involved in the accident, which happened near Salisbury on Sunday evening. They were both taken to a nearby church along with other passengers.

The Great Western and South Western Railway services crashed into each other at Fisherton Tunnel.

Passengers described being thrown from their seats when the Great Western and South Western Railway services, both travelling in the same direction, struck each other.

The driver of one train suffered injuries believed to be life-changing, police said, while another 14 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and 30 more walking wounded were taken to a church casualty centre which was set up at nearby St Mark's Church. People there offered blankets, food, drinks and first aid.

Rev Andy Bousfield said they were “just glad they were able to help” after he spent the night helping those affected after being phoned by the police.

Mr Crocker told the BBC how in the moments immediately after the crash he rang 999 and the operator stayed on the line to him for 35 minutes, talking him through what was going on.

He said: “I was able to tell the rest of the people in my carriage what was going on, with respect to the services coming, that they had launched two helicopters and were on their way, so that was actually really comforting.”

Mr Crocker described being guided by local volunteers to the church hall and being offered food and drinks.

“We got off that train, walked along the tracks, joined an urban road with terraced homes and there were a lot of people out there looking out for our safety, offering tea and blankets,” he said.

“St Mark’s Church were utterly brilliant, the emergency services walked us to St Mark’s, and everybody was just brilliant, all very well put together, hugely impressed with how the local community came together.”

Zane Wang, a member of the church’s congregation, went to help serve tea and coffee when he heard what had happened. “From this unfortunate event I see the best of the community, our police force and emergency staff,” he told the BBC.

