Exmouth man denies rape charges
PUBLISHED: 13:23 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 14 November 2019
An advertising executive has pleaded not guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a woman near a night club in Exmouth.
Andrew Smith, aged 22, of Hawthorn Grove, Exmouth, denied two counts of rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, November 14.
All the offences were allegedly committed against the same complainant in Exmouth on September 21 this year.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a jury trial on March 2, 2020, and remanded Smith in custody.
