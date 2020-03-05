Exmouth man accused of alleyway rape said sex was consensual, court hears.

An Exmouth man has denied raping a woman in an alleyway and said she not only consented to rough sex but enjoyed it.

Andrew Smith said he met the complainant in the smoking area of the Popworld Club, in The Parade, and they agreed to have sex with each other before they even left the club.

He said she told him she liked taking part in rough sex when they were chatting over a cigarette and at the bar.

Smith said they were on their way home to her house when they stopped in the alley and started kissing.

He told Exeter Crown Court she had been a willing participant in oral sex.

Advertising worker Smith, aged 23, is on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of Saturday September 21 last year.

The prosecution say he forced her to take part in a series of acts in the alley as they used it as a short cut to a cashpoint machine.

The woman has told the jury she told him she did not want sex but was slapped in the face and made to have sex with Smith.

Smith, aged 23, of Hawthorn Grove, denies two counts of rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration.

He met the woman for the first time in the narrow smoking area outside the club and said their conversation became sexual very quickly.

Smith said: "It progressed as the conversation flowed and it got a bit flirty. I found there was an attraction there between us. There were a couple of innuendoes and it gradually turned to talking about sex.

"We were talking about one-night stands and I said they were fine but that when you have sex more often, it gets better because you find out what the other person likes and you can have rough sex if that's what you like."

In his police interview, Smith said the sex in the alleyway had been completely consensual.

The trial continues.