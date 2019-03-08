Advanced search

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

PUBLISHED: 17:29 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 30 July 2019

Archant

A 23-year-old man has been charged with driving while above the legal alcohol limit after a collision in Exmouth on Monday (July 29).

Following a police investigation, Jack Walker, of Imperial Road, will appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 20, charged with driving while alcohol level above limit.

Police were called at around 3.40pm after reports of an incident involving a car and pedestrian in Imperial Road.

Officers said the car was then involved in a collision with a wall.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a female driver in her twenties from Exmouth sustained minor leg and back injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Tribute to Exmouth’s decorated spitfire pilot

John Pascoe-Watson. Picture: George Pascoe-Watson

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres CC win Cheriton Friendly League T20 Finals Day

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres CC after their Cheriton Fitzpaine League FInals Day success: Back row (left to right) Andy Cork (captain), Ali Collyer, Shaz Azam, Phil Denham, Dave Church, Chris Collyer, Shenan Grossberg, Paul McCutchion. Front row ((kneeling, left to righ) Harvey Shipton, Jack Garner, Nalin Chouhan. Picture: DAVE CHURCH

Clyst St George batsman Sam Read misses out on 1,000 runs before the end of July by the narrowest of amrgins

Clyst St George batsman Sam Reed hits a six in a recent Tolchards Devon League game. Picture JED ROSSER

Exe Sailing Club receive major award from the WESC Foundation

Exe Sailing Club representatives with WESC Foundation Ambassador Judi Spiers. Picture:FARWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY

Exmouth judo ace completes challenge in the Pyrenees

Exmouth Judo ace John Goldman during his spell in the Pyrenees. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN

Madeira ladies win the annual Pomeroy Trophy competition

(Left to right) Nicky Fiddimore, Dee Norman (skip) Gill Morrish and Margaret Mahon, winners of the 2019 Pomeroy Trophy at Madeira. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB.
