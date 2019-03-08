Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

A 23-year-old man has been charged with driving while above the legal alcohol limit after a collision in Exmouth on Monday (July 29).

Following a police investigation, Jack Walker, of Imperial Road, will appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 20, charged with driving while alcohol level above limit.

Police were called at around 3.40pm after reports of an incident involving a car and pedestrian in Imperial Road.

Officers said the car was then involved in a collision with a wall.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a female driver in her twenties from Exmouth sustained minor leg and back injuries and was taken to hospital.