Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Archant

A man has been accused of harassing a neighbour by putting abusive signs up in his car.

Stephen Lau, aged 59, is prevented from entering the town by bail conditions which are due to remain in force until his trial at Exeter Crown Court in January next year.

Lau, formerly of Hartley Road, Exmouth, but currently of Wonford Road, Exeter, denies two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He is alleged to have broken the order on June 6 by parking his car in Hartley Road while it displayed abusive messages about neighbour Sally Watts.

Lau is also accused of parking his car in an area of the street which he was not allowed to enter under the terms of the restraining order, which was imposed by Exeter Magistrates on July 19 last year.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his case for a trial at Exeter Crown Court on January 2, 2020, and released him on bail with a condition not to return to Exmouth.

Lau told the judge he has spent all his savings staying in hotels after being banned from going home to his bungalow by magistrates last month.