Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

PUBLISHED: 15:55 19 July 2019

Archant

A man has been accused of harassing a neighbour by putting abusive signs up in his car.

Stephen Lau, aged 59, is prevented from entering the town by bail conditions which are due to remain in force until his trial at Exeter Crown Court in January next year.

Lau, formerly of Hartley Road, Exmouth, but currently of Wonford Road, Exeter, denies two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He is alleged to have broken the order on June 6 by parking his car in Hartley Road while it displayed abusive messages about neighbour Sally Watts.

Lau is also accused of parking his car in an area of the street which he was not allowed to enter under the terms of the restraining order, which was imposed by Exeter Magistrates on July 19 last year.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his case for a trial at Exeter Crown Court on January 2, 2020, and released him on bail with a condition not to return to Exmouth.

Lau told the judge he has spent all his savings staying in hotels after being banned from going home to his bungalow by magistrates last month.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglar facing jail time after Exmouth break-in

Kacper Manowski. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Woman admits damage to glass panel at cafe in The Strand

The door of Bayleaf Cafe Bar, in The Strand. Picture: Justin Sanders

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Burglar facing jail time after Exmouth break-in

Kacper Manowski. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Woman admits damage to glass panel at cafe in The Strand

The door of Bayleaf Cafe Bar, in The Strand. Picture: Justin Sanders

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Summer concerts to take place in August at St Paul’s Church in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Manhunt for magistrates’ no-show accused of train station weapon possession

Nicole McGregor. Picture: British Transport Police

Tower Street remembers – Memories to be shared of Methodist church ahead of closure

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists