Exmouth man accused of child sex offences set for trial

PUBLISHED: 14:27 13 August 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

An Exmouth man has admitted taking and distributing indecent images of a teenager but denied sexually assaulting a child.

Gareth Weeks, aged 52, from Exmouth, will stand trial at Exeter Crown Court in December accused of grooming a boy for sex and two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Weeks denied meeting a child following grooming and sexual activity with a child in 2018 and 2019.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his case for a trial at Exeter Crown Court on December 7, 2020 and remanded him in custody.

Weeks pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph of a teenager in 2018 and distributing an indecent photograph of a teenager in 2019.

Weeks also admitted causing a child to engage in sexual activity and arranging or facilitating a child sex offence.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which was made at Chichester Crown Court on May 9, 2012.

