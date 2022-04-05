Man from Exmouth 400 mile challenge before his 40th birthday

Paul Barker and his daughter Daisy, who inspired Paul to do the challenge to raise funds for the National Deaf Society. - Credit: National Deaf Society.

A man from Exmouth completes 400-mile cycling and running challenge to raise money for the National Deaf Children's Society.

Paul Baker set himself the challenge of cycling 250 miles and running 150 miles before his 40th birthday.

His challenge commenced on January 1 and finished on March, 28.– a total of 87 days, an average of 4.6 miles per day.

Paul was running five times a week, taking longer cycles at weekends. His running route took him around his local estate, but his cycles ventured further afield, to the outskirts of Exeter then back along the Exe Estuary.

He is fundraising for his daughter-year-old daughter, Daisy, who was identified as deaf at a few weeks old and has recently had cochlear implants fitted. Her family is receiving ongoing support from the charity.

Paul works for a recycling company and lives in Exmouth with his wife Paula, his son Sam, 12, and daughter Daisy.

Paul Baker said: "This has been a difficult challenge for me, but I know it’s nothing compared to what Daisy deals with on a daily basis. Since she was diagnosed with hearing loss, we’ve received invaluable support from the National Deaf Children’s Society.

“I wanted to do something to say thank you for that support. Daisy had cochlear implants fitted last year. Her incredible determination got her through a difficult few months.

“The vision of the National Deaf Children’s Society is for a world without barriers for every deaf child. This is very much a vision that we share for Daisy. We want her to experience every opportunity that a hearing child is able to.”

Melissa Jones, from the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “A huge thank you to Paul for taking on this epic challenge for us. It was a truly imaginative idea and we’re so pleased you smashed it, thank you so much.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families. The efforts of selfless fundraisers like Paul will help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”







