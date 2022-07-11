Exmouth postbox toppers back this summer

Postbox toppers will appear around Exmouth, like this one from last year. The Three Kings. - Credit: Alan Dent

The wooly post-box trail through Exmouth, which raised more than £5,000 for Hospiscare, is set to return to the town this summer.

A launch will take place at 9.30am on Thursday, (July 14) at the postbox outside TSB/Lloyds Bank in Exmouth.

It's called 'The Exmouth Mail Trail' and sees knitted characters put on top of Royal Mail post-boxes around the town.

The toppers are knitted by the group yarn bombers' who are gaining popularity in the town for last years event.

A lot of knitted characters also appeared around the town to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee, including a street party scene, fit with knitted cake in the window of Co-Op funeral care shop on Exmouth Parade.

Last year's event consisted of 24 postbox toppers, with a map supplied showing the different locations around the town. and make a minimum donation of £1. Every penny donated will be received by Hospiscare.



