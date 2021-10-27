News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth loses out on multi-million pound funding boost

Adam Manning

Published: 5:14 PM October 27, 2021   
Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

A £15 million funding bid that would have helped deliver important improvements to Exmouth has been unsuccessful.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp has been left deeply disappointed after a bid submitted to the  Government did not secure the funding, but has vowed to continue to work with local leaders ahead of future funding opportunities.

Devon County Council and East Devon District Council submitted the bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

It would have delivered the Dinan Way extension and a selection of upgrades around the railway station, seen as a 'gateway' to the town centre.

Simon Jupp said: “Whilst it is disappointing that our councils’ bid did not succeed in the first round of the Levelling Up Fund, I hope local leaders will continue to work together with me and the Government ahead of future opportunities.

"I will be seeking an explanation as to why the bid was unsuccessful which I hope will help further applications, if the council decide to reapply. I have called for a meeting of local council leaders once feedback is received from the Government on the councils’ bid.

"I have campaigned hard in Parliament for East Devon, securing on-going support for Exeter Airport and many local businesses. I will continue to work with local councils to back bids for investment."

