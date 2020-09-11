Advanced search

‘Stay away from Exe Estuary wildlife refuge’ warning for river users

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 September 2020

Exmouth duckpond. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth duckpond. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

People are being asked to avoid a wildlife refuge in Exmouth in a bid to protect the species which live there.

The Exmouth Local Nature Reserve, near the Imperial Recreation Ground, is off-limits to the public from Tuesday, September 15 until December 31.

Yellow buoys which have ‘WR’ in black letters printed on them mark the wildlife refuge.

The Imperial Recreation Ground slipway in Exmouth can still be used to access the foreshore during this time.

However, everyone is being asked to turn left at the end of the slipway, to avoid the refuge.

The Exmouth Local Nature Reserve and the Dawlish Warren National Nature Reserve are both being monitored to understand the effects on wildlife, with the results of the second year due to be reported to the South East Devon Habitat Regulations Executive Committee (SEDHREC) in November.

A report which considers how well the refuges are working is due to be completed in summer 2021.

