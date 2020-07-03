Exmouth lifeguards come to the rescue of kitesurfer

An RNLI lifeguard in Exmouth rescuing a kitesurfer. Picture: RNLI Archant

An Exmouth lifeguard came to the rescue of a kitesurfer struggling to stay afloat.

On Sunday (June 28), RNLI lifeguards on Exmouth beach were nearing the end of their shift when they saw a the kitesurfer.

Having already helped another kitesurfer less than half an hour earlier, the lifeguards spotted the woman with her kite down being pushed towards Maer Rocks by the wind and current.

Lifeguard Dom Brown launched the rescue watercraft and proceeded to the scene.

Dom threw her a floatation device and returned to pick up lifeguard Jake Butt to assist as crew on the RWC.

Jake, himself a keen kitesurfer, entered the water and was able to release the casualty from her equipment, helping her safely back to shore and recovering her equipment.

Henry Irvine, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor in East Devon, said: “Never go out alone, take a means of calling or signalling for help, know your own abilities and equip yourself with the skills to self-rescue should this be required.”