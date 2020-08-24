Young windsurfer rescued by Exmouth lifeguard

Exmouth RNLI lifeguards rescue a windsurfer. Picture: RNLI Archant

A young windsurfer taken out by the tide in challenging conditions was rescued by an Exmouth lifeguard.

At around 1pm on Thursday (August 20) the father of a young windsurfer alerted the lifeguards that his son was in difficulty having been taken out by the ebbing tide.

RNLI lifeguard Dom Brown launched the rescue watercraft, guided the casualty to hold on to the side of it and brought him to shore.

Fellow lifeguard Connor Gray then joined Dom to locate the windsurfer’s kit and the coastguard requested the launch of the RNLI lifeboat to recover it.

Henry Irvine, lead lifeguard supervisor for the area, said: “Lifeguard Dom Brown did a great job yesterday, quickly responding to and rescuing the casualty in challenging conditions.

“We are experiencing some dangerous sea conditions at the moment and Exmouth seafront is not a good place for beginner windsurfers at the best of times.”