Published: 7:18 PM May 31, 2021 Updated: 7:35 PM May 31, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members launched to rescue a man who had suffered a serious injury on board his boat on the River Exe.

The drama unfolded at 10:20am on Sunday when the Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was alerted by Coastguards.

The lifeboat, crewed by Helm Harry Griffin, Charles Swales and Geoff Mills, on what was his first ‘live’ operational rescue as a member of Exmouth RNLI crew, launched shortly afterwards. With the assistance of the coastguard team they were able to quickly locate the casualty.

Exmouth lifeboat - Credit: JOHN THOROGOOD

He was given immediate first aid before he and his boat were towed to the safety of Exmouth Marina and to a waiting ambulance.

Harry Griffin said: "This was a multi agency operation that ensured the casualty was bought to safety and receive urgent medical aid as quickly as possible. We were pleased to assist in this rescue and I would like to congratulate Geoff Mills on this being his first RNLI rescue as a crew volunteer on the inshore lifeboat.”