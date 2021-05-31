News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lifeboat crewman Geoff makes his debut as injured man is rescued from boat

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 7:18 PM May 31, 2021    Updated: 7:35 PM May 31, 2021
Lifeboat crewman in gear

Geoff Mills - Credit: John Thorogood

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members launched to rescue a man who had suffered a serious injury on board his boat on the River Exe.

The drama unfolded at 10:20am on Sunday when the Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was alerted by Coastguards.

The lifeboat, crewed by Helm Harry Griffin, Charles Swales and Geoff Mills, on what was his first ‘live’ operational rescue as a member of Exmouth RNLI crew, launched shortly afterwards. With the assistance of the coastguard team they were able to quickly locate the casualty.

Lifeboat in action

Exmouth lifeboat - Credit: JOHN THOROGOOD

He was given immediate first aid before he and his boat were towed to the safety of Exmouth Marina and to a waiting ambulance.

Harry Griffin said: "This was a multi agency operation that ensured the casualty was bought to safety and receive urgent medical aid as quickly as possible. We were pleased to assist in this rescue and I would like to congratulate Geoff Mills on this being his first RNLI rescue as a crew volunteer on the inshore lifeboat.”

Exmouth News
East Devon News
Devon

