Lifeboat crewman Geoff makes his debut as injured man is rescued from boat
- Credit: John Thorogood
Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members launched to rescue a man who had suffered a serious injury on board his boat on the River Exe.
The drama unfolded at 10:20am on Sunday when the Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was alerted by Coastguards.
The lifeboat, crewed by Helm Harry Griffin, Charles Swales and Geoff Mills, on what was his first ‘live’ operational rescue as a member of Exmouth RNLI crew, launched shortly afterwards. With the assistance of the coastguard team they were able to quickly locate the casualty.
He was given immediate first aid before he and his boat were towed to the safety of Exmouth Marina and to a waiting ambulance.
Harry Griffin said: "This was a multi agency operation that ensured the casualty was bought to safety and receive urgent medical aid as quickly as possible. We were pleased to assist in this rescue and I would like to congratulate Geoff Mills on this being his first RNLI rescue as a crew volunteer on the inshore lifeboat.”