Exmouth lifeboat called out to capsized dinghy in the Exe

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out after a dinghy capsized in the River Exe. Picture: RNLI/Emma Tarling RNLI/Emma Tarling

Two people were rescued from the water by Exmouth inshore lifeboat after their dinghy capsized in the River Exe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The George Bearman II was called out to the river off Lympstone at 1.26pm on Friday, August 9 after being alerted by the coastguard when a passerby raised the alarm.

They found two people in the river off Lympstone Sailing Club and another on shore that needed assistance.

All three were recovered, together with the dingy, and taken to safety. No one was injured.

The dingy was damaged and lost its centre board and rudder.

Inshore lifeboat helmsman David Preece, who led the rescue said: "In the last few days several severe weather alerts, including a yellow warning, about heavy rain, strong winds and rough tides have been issued.

"It is vital to pay heed to those warnings and not venture out on the water in such conditions."