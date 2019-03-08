Advanced search

Exmouth lifeboat called out to capsized dinghy in the Exe

PUBLISHED: 11:04 10 August 2019

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out after a dinghy capsized in the River Exe. Picture: RNLI/Emma Tarling

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out after a dinghy capsized in the River Exe. Picture: RNLI/Emma Tarling

RNLI/Emma Tarling

Two people were rescued from the water by Exmouth inshore lifeboat after their dinghy capsized in the River Exe.

The George Bearman II was called out to the river off Lympstone at 1.26pm on Friday, August 9 after being alerted by the coastguard when a passerby raised the alarm.

They found two people in the river off Lympstone Sailing Club and another on shore that needed assistance.

All three were recovered, together with the dingy, and taken to safety. No one was injured.

The dingy was damaged and lost its centre board and rudder.

Inshore lifeboat helmsman David Preece, who led the rescue said: "In the last few days several severe weather alerts, including a yellow warning, about heavy rain, strong winds and rough tides have been issued.

"It is vital to pay heed to those warnings and not venture out on the water in such conditions."

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

