Lifeboat crew rescue kitesurfing girl

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 4:30 PM October 25, 2021   
Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat in action

Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat in action - Credit: RNLI

Exmouth RNLI volunteers were on exercise on Sunday afternoon when they were called to rescue a 16-year-old kitesurfer who was in difficulty.

At 2.09pm, the volunteer crew of inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were engaged in a training exercise off Exmouth seafront when they came across the teenage girl struggling in the water by number seven buoy and calling for help.

The lifesavers, helm Harry Griffin and crew James Edge and Mark Cockman, lifted the casualty from the kitesurfer and took her on board the lifeboat at 2.11pm.

They took her to the safety of the beach at 2.17pm, together with her equipment, and reported that she was properly equipped with all appropriate safety gear. Having ensured the casualty was uninjured and did not require any medical assistance, the crew resumed their training exercise.

Exmouth News

