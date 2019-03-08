New outdoor activity zone to open this weekend

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 July 2019

The outdoor leisure zone at Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre. Picture: LED Leisure

A new outdoor training zone is set to be unveiled in Exmouth and will offer a variety of group exercise programmes and bootcamps.

Outdoor high intensity interval training is among the sessions available at LED's Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre from Sunday (July 21).

There will also be a range of 'bootcamps' to try.

For those who do not enjoy group exercise, LED will offer people the chance to take their gym sessions outside with pull-up bars, kettleballs, dumbbells and powerbags all available. Teen gym sessions will also be running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 11am through the summer holidays.

On Sunday, LED will be opening at 9.15am for members only to try out the new space during 15-minutes instructor-led workouts.

From Monday (July 22) the outdoor training zone will be available for all and LED will be running 15 minute workouts on the hour every hour until and Wednesday (July 24).

