Fit for purpose – Exmouth leisure centre reopens with Covid-secure measures in place

Leisure centres in East Devon are reopening after lockdown, with extensive precautions in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19.

From Saturday, July 25, LED’s Exmouth Leisure Centre and Tennis Centre will be open again.

Gym sessions and exercise classes are re-starting, and where possible, badminton, squash and table tennis will be available.

Because of social distancing guidelines, swimming pools remain closed for the time being, and close-contact sports will not be possible.

All classes and sessions have to be pre-booked, either by telephone or via each leisure centre’s LED app, available from the App Store. Bookings are open now.

The centres have put a range of measures in place to ensure social distancing and hygiene, and customers are asked to comply with a set of Covid-secure precautions.

Classes will be shorter and closing times earlier, to allow time for extra cleaning.

Pay on the Day visitors should make cashless payments, and new members should book an appointment or join online. There is a special offer of no joining fee for new members signing up before September 1.

There are one-way routes in and out of the centres, plenty of hand sanitisers, and the gyms have been reorganised to create a two-metre gap between all pieces of equipment.

Visitors are asked to bring their own water and exercise mats, but no other bags or personal belongings. Changing rooms are not in use at the moment.

Each piece of gym equipment should be used for a maximum of 10 minutes, and wiped down afterwards with the disposable paper towels provided.

An LED spokesman said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming our local communities back into our centres, enjoying sports, leisure and fitness activities. Please rest assured that we are taking every health and safety precaution.“

Opening times:

Exmouth Leisure Centre 01395 266381

Reopening Saturday, July 25 at 8am

Monday to Thursday 6.30am to 9.15pm

Friday 6.30am to 8pm

Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5.45pm

Swimming pool, Wellness Hub and climbing wall remain closed for the time being.

Exmouth Tennis Centre 01395 223355

Reopening Saturday, July 25 at 8am

Monday to Friday 6.30am to 9.30pm

Saturday 8am to 6pm

Sunday 9am to 8.15pm

Gym opening times may differ to those of the tennis courts.