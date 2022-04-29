Support Ukraine when you get your duvet washed at Exmouth launderette

The owner of an Exmouth launderette is giving customers the chance to help Ukrainian children when they get their duvets washed.

Every Monday morning in May the Littleham Cross Launderette will service wash any size duvet and donate the customer’s payment of £14 - £16 to Save the Children’s Ukraine appeal.

The Littleham Cross Laundrette. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

Owner Jef Pirie said: “‘We could have just made a donation, but knowing of the kindness of many of our customers, we decided on a win-win solution.

“I found I was getting upset watching little petrified faces of traumatised children on my TV, and I decided that like me, most people just wanted someone to offer a way to turn that feeling into cash.”

He said many people are changing their winter duvet for a lighter summer version at this time of year, and will be getting it cleaned before putting it away.

But he is reassuring anyone concerned about the return of chilly nights: “We can give your duvet back the same day, you don’t have to dig out your warm nightie!”