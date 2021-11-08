Veterans young and old in Exmouth are being invited to enjoy breakfast and a brew with others who have served in the armed forces.

Last Thursday saw the launch of the town’s new Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club. The primary aim was for serving members and veterans to meet together in a safe and social environment.

There are no subscriptions nor fees to pay. Just buy your own special veterans breakfast made by your hosts Franklin’s in the Strand. Then enjoy some good old banter, meet old comrades and new.

There is no association with any charity or organisation. It’s a club run for the members by the members. A room has been allocated every Thursday morning from 0900-1100 on the first floor.

You can find the Exmouth club on Facebook at Exmouth AFVBC or you can contact Peter Round on 07859098598.

Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club (AFVBC) is one of the fastest growing veterans associations.

It began in Hull in 2007 and was the brainchild of Derek Hardman, who thought of it when groups of veterans used to drop in for a brew and meet at a friend’s garage for a brew and a butty.

In 2014 veterans from other areas visited and said what a wonderful idea and Derek decided to expand the project nationally. The network is not affiliated to any charity, and is not a charity but acts as a customer base for the 3,000-plus military charities in the UK.

There are no subs or joining fees. All any veteran or service personnel will ever have to pay for is their own breakfast, and even then, clubs tend to ensure that the cost of breakfast for Second World War veterans, and those in hardship, is taken care of.

For many, this idea forms a bridge between the Royal British Legion which tends to have an older membership and younger veterans who want to meet others with shared experiences.

One veteran said: “When you come out of the forces, it’s the camaraderie you miss. When you've done time in the service you are quite unique to other professions because you have seen things and been through things that others haven’t."