Thelma Hulbert Gallery’s Creative Cabin launches in Exmouth

A packed programme of events is set to take place this autumn following the successful launch of the Creative Cabin in Exmouth.

The cabin, provided by the Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) and Wild East Devon, travelled to Exmouth over the bank holiday for its first outing.

The team offered three days of art activities to local families, exploring the natural environment through painting, drawing with clay and making patterns from nature.

They were also given take-away activities to enjoy at home.

Throughout the autumn there will be a broad range of art activities, projects, talks, performances and workshops.

Headlining the programme will be a talk by Turner Prize winning artist, Richard Long, at THG on Saturday, September 12.

Artists Megan Calver and Gabrielle Hoad, who exhibited in THG’s East Devon Way exhibition, will lead a workshop exploring landscape, movement and language in the cabin when it visits the THG garden on September 19. This October half-term, the cabin will offer photography workshops with photographer Paul Blakemore as well as art and nature activities with the Blackdown Hills and East Devon Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) to celebrate ‘Naturally Healthy October’.

The programme will also reach out to those hardest hit during the pandemic, including Devon Recovering Learning Community (DRLC) working with people who have experienced mental health difficulties and their family and friends.

Anna Aroussi, THG’s Creative Cabin engagement officer, said: “The aim of the Creative Cabin’s new activities is that they are fun, safe, encourage health and wellbeing, raise awareness of issues around climate change and inspire with opportunities to experience culture.

“More and more events are being confirmed as the programme gathers momentum so keep an eye on the THG website and social media for updates.”

Councillor Joe Whibley, chairman of East Devon’s Arts & Culture Forum, said: “It was great to see the Creative Cabin successfully launching in Exmouth, giving local families the opportunity to explore nature creatively.

“I am looking forward to the programme this autumn and seeing a range of activities that will benefit the whole community.”

For upcoming events near you, visit: thelmahulbert.com/creativecabin