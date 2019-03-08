Rotarians bring Last Night of the Proms to Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 October 2019
Archant
The annual pomp and circumstance of the Last Night of the Proms was brought to Exmouth thanks to the town's Rotarians.
Exmouth's version of the music spectacular was hailed a success by organisers who said it was 'everything we could have hoped for'.
Music on the night was performed by the Exmouth Town Concert Band, the Avocet Primary Schools Choir and soprano Val Howels.
This year's event raised funds for the Avocet Learning Trust project which is seeking to create a new building at Marpool Primary School with the aim of supporting pupils who struggle in mainstream education.
The Rotary Club of Exmouth and District has organised the Last Night of the Proms concerts at the pavilion since 1995.
A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: "We celebrated the 25th anniversary year of the Last Night of the Proms and the concert was everything we could have hoped for."
