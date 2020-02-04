Advanced search

Exmouth Knit and Chat ship a parcel of pouches to Australia

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 February 2020

Some of the pouches which are being sent to Australia. Picture: Exmouth Knit and Chat

Some of the pouches which are being sent to Australia. Picture: Exmouth Knit and Chat

Exmouth Knit and Chat has been working to help wildlife affected by the Australian bushfires.

Sandra Witts, the organiser of the group (first on the left) and the members who volunteered to make the pouches. Picture: Exmouth Knit and ChatSandra Witts, the organiser of the group (first on the left) and the members who volunteered to make the pouches. Picture: Exmouth Knit and Chat

It's hard not to be moved by the woeful sight of the raging Australian bushfires and subsequent ruined wildlife habitats, but for one kindly group in Exmouth, its members wanted to do something practical to help.

For the past few weeks, several ladies of the Exmouth Knit and Chat group have been creating super-cosy pouches for the orphan possums, kangaroo and koalas affected by the fires.

The pouches are made to specific instructions given by those treating the animals. Made from pure natural fabrics, each pouch is constructed of wool and has an inner, removable middle section made of cotton or flannelette.

A parcel of pouches will soon be shipped to Australia, followed by more knitted donations in the weeks to come.

Exmouth Knit and Chat, an inclusive, welcoming group, meets up weekly in Ratcliffe House, Exmouth to knit or crochet items for local, national and international charities.

See www.exmouthknitandchat.co.uk

