Exmouth Knit and Chat group reunited in new venue

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:18 PM November 15, 2021
Exmouth Knit and Chat group in new premises

Smiling members of Exmouth Knit and Chat enjoy meeting in their new venue - Credit: Sandra Witts

Exmouth’s Knit & Chat group has started meeting in person again for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The meetings were put on hold during the ban on social gatherings, but when the restrictions were lifted, the room they had been using was no longer available. 

It meant the knitters had to continue working in their own homes, missing out on the chance to enjoy a chat at the same time. 

Last month the Journal published an appeal by group leader Sandra Witts to find a temporary meeting place for the group – and she received several offers. 

She chose The Wings Bar in Imperial Road, and now the knitters have been reunited, with 22 people at their last meeting. 

Sandra has thanked all those who helped her find a new venue, and is now appealing for donations of wool. Anyone who can help can contact her on 07999 274788. 

