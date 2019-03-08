Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Knit and chat group still going strong after 10 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 September 2019

Members of Exmouth Knit and Chat celebrate 10 years. Picture: Howard Witts

Members of Exmouth Knit and Chat celebrate 10 years. Picture: Howard Witts

Archant

A group for people to meet up, knit and have a chat is going from strength to strength following its 10th anniversary.

The knitted cake created for the group's 10th anniversary. Picture: Howard WittsThe knitted cake created for the group's 10th anniversary. Picture: Howard Witts

A special party was held at Ratcliffe House with the town crier Roger Bourgein the guest of honour.

The occasion was marked with a knitted cake with members sharing memories of the last 10 years at the group.

Members meet every week at Ratcliffe House, in Burnside, and the group is part of the national Volunteering Matters charity.

To date, more than 7,700 items have been created by the group for local, national and global charities over the last decade.

They have sent boxes of knitted items to people in the poorest European countries at Christmas.

The Exmouth group was created by Howard Witts in 2009 and his wife Sandra has run the group since then.

Anyone wishing to join can contact Mrs Witts via the website exmouthknitandchat.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

A super summer for Brian Summers as he is crowned Phear Park club champion

The 2019 Phear Park men's championship winner Brian Summers with club captain Paul Beresford (centre) and runner-up Simon Weclawek. Picture PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

One route to Wembley ends as another opens up - Town in FA Vase action on Saturday

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Sale stars as East Budleigh Reserves make Football Express Cup progress

Exmouth Open Water Sprint Triathlon taking place this Sunday

The 2016 Honiton Triathlon was held frOM the Allhallows field on Sunday which in turn raised funds for the town's rugby club. Ref mhsp 27-16SH 1120. Picture: Simon Horn.

Madeira plays host to the 2019 Grace Matthews Top Club final

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists