Knit and chat group still going strong after 10 years

Members of Exmouth Knit and Chat celebrate 10 years. Picture: Howard Witts Archant

A group for people to meet up, knit and have a chat is going from strength to strength following its 10th anniversary.

The knitted cake created for the group's 10th anniversary. Picture: Howard Witts The knitted cake created for the group's 10th anniversary. Picture: Howard Witts

A special party was held at Ratcliffe House with the town crier Roger Bourgein the guest of honour.

The occasion was marked with a knitted cake with members sharing memories of the last 10 years at the group.

Members meet every week at Ratcliffe House, in Burnside, and the group is part of the national Volunteering Matters charity.

To date, more than 7,700 items have been created by the group for local, national and global charities over the last decade.

They have sent boxes of knitted items to people in the poorest European countries at Christmas.

The Exmouth group was created by Howard Witts in 2009 and his wife Sandra has run the group since then.

Anyone wishing to join can contact Mrs Witts via the website exmouthknitandchat.co.uk