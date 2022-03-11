New children's author bringing his story of warlocks to Exmouth

Martin Rowley and his book Joe Stone and the Curse of Lady Malaga. - Credit: Martin Rowley

A new children's author from Exmouth is bringing the mystical world of warlocks to life.

Martin Rowley wrote the children's book Joe Stone and the Curse of Lady Malaga.

Joe Stone is in training to become one of the most powerful warlocks the world has seen. At every twist and turn, the dreaded Lady Malaga has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep Joe on his toes.

Martin started to write the book at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Struggling with dyslexia, he found it very difficult, and at one point he threw his laptop to the side in frustration, thinking he could not do it,.

But he battled on through, and is now on his way to publishing a third book in the Joe Stone series.

Martin has been visiting local Exmouth primary schools to promote the book. He has spent time at Marpool Primary School, Withycombe Raleigh and St Joseph's, to give a reading and meet the children to get their feedback.

The children of Withycombe Raleigh School enjoyed the book. - Credit: Martin Rowley

The children at Withycombe Raleigh School dressed up as fairies, wizards and other mystical creatures to welcome Martin to the school, and the feedback he received from the parents was very positive.

One parent said: "You have inspired my child to write his own book - as soon as he got home from school he wanted to start writing and even got up at 6am this morning to finish it off."

Martin said: "I never in a million years thought I’d be standing in front of so many kids and teachers talking about my book and giving out my own advice.

"Thank you everyone that has believed in me and supported me. My dream is coming true and I’m on a mission to help the world with my magical books."

"I received a few emails from parents saying that after my reading I have inspired a few of the children to write their own books, and that's just fantastic."

Joe Stone and the curse of Lady Malaga book one and two is £7.99 and on sale now on Amazon.