The dinosaurs are back! Jurassic Coast trail returns

This year's dinosaur trail is set to be officially launched at Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25

Residents and visitors to Exmouth will have noticed that the town's pre-historic friends have returned to the town centre.

Exmouth's popular dinosaur trail has returned after a two-year absence and will be officially re-launched on Saturday, May 25, by town mayor councillor Steve Gazzard.

In the past the models have been plagued by vandalism issues, but it is hoped extra signage and fencing protecting the models will allow the dinosaurs to stay for good.

John Thorogood, chairman of the Exmouth Town Tourism Team, which is responsible for the trail, said: "The original dinosaur trail was an outstanding success but, constrained by planning issues, it was only in place as a temporary attraction.

"I am confident that this new and more permanent arrangement will be just as popular and form a significant asset to our town."

As well as the returning dinosaur models, there will be 30 small dinosaur brass-rubbing plaques installed in locations around the town.

There will be two trails this year - the 'town' and 'explorer' trails. The first will focus on the town centre while the 'explorer' will allow families to venture further afield in their attempts to find the dinosaur models.

Children's activity packs will be available to purchase containing a brass-rubbing booklet, sticker, crayons and an official trail guide. On completion of the activity pack, children will be awarded with a special badge to commemorate their achievement.

Dinosaur packs and souvenir badges can be collected from Exmouth Tourist Information Centre, The Book Rest, Exmouth Indoor Market, Bumble and Bee, Harbour Crepes and Gifts, Oddfellows, Queens Drive Park Space and Bumble and Sea at Orcombe Point.

The booklet and map can be also be downloaded free from the forthcoming dedicated dinosaur web site.

Mr Thorogood added: "I must thank the small sub-committee, spearheaded by Gayle Robson and Jenny Clark, who organised and bought together the ideas considered by the town team that led to the success of the re-launch.

"Special thanks also to Exmouth Town Council and Streetscene for their invaluable help throughout."