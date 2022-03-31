Community unites to help Ukraine - and your Journal is with you

As the War in Ukraine continues into its second month, the humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world.

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published in our newspapers and on our websites.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues.

So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support.

Stories of generosity and determination to help here in East Devon range from the efforts of Splash Projects, based in Exmouth, which has transported van loads of supplies to refugees on the border of the war-stricken country, to the likes of Janet Macnabe and the team at Sidmouth Youth Centre, who held a jumble sale to raise funds.

In Honiton, a swap shop event raised money for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, while a coffee morning in Colyford raised a staggering £1,400 to help refugees.

It has been a staggering community effort to help those in need thousands of miles away.

Now Archant, the publisher of your Exmouth Journal, has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian flag which you will find across all of our mastheads in print, online and on our social media channels.

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal