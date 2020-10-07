New look Exmouth Journal launched

The new-look Exmouth Journal Archant

The Exmouth Journal, Sidmouth Herald and Midweek Herald are brands which have been well established over many years. Their identity will remain the same - but we wanted to bring you something different with their content starting this week.

As the local authority says, East Devon is an ‘outstanding’ place to live and work with ‘outstanding’ people doing ‘outstanding’ things.

Why wouldn’t a truly local newspaper want to reflect that and celebrate success rather than focus on doom and gloom? And who better to write that content than people out in the community?

Several new community columnists are making their debuts, joining others who are already well-known to our readers.

New faces to look out for include MP Simon Jupp, Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, top chef and local hotelier Michael Caines, East Devon District Council leader Paul Arnott, East Devon resident, Exeter Chiefs chairman, and prominent businessman, Tony Rowe.

Delving into our archives each week will be Chris Hallam, our resident historian.

Sports fans will be joined by Grand National winner and trainer Jimmy Frost and Exeter Chiefs favourite, and Sidmouth player coach Phil Dollman.

We hope their local content coupled with people and human-interest stories and commercial features will make for an interesting read for our readers and advertisers.

We call it ‘going back to the future’, doing old-fashioned things in a modern way with a ‘newspaper by the community for the community’.

• On Friday and Saturday our sales teams will be out and about in Market Square, Sidmouth, with the new-look Sidmouth Herald. Why not grab a copy between 9am and 4.30pm and let us know what you think?