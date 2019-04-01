Opinion

December 6 is your next chance to sign up to the donation register

Guest columnist Steve Gazzard earlier this year with the cake that marked the 600th organ donor sign-up event. Ref exe 36 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Guest columnist Steve Gazzard is proud to announce Exmouth has the highest organ-donor sign-up rate compared to any similar-sized town in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another month has come and gone and we are now in December with the lead-up to Christmas.

We have arranged so far a total of 10 events during December and if you have not 'Signed Up' yet, please, could I ask that you think about giving the 'Gift of Life' this Christmas - a gift that someone, someday will be so grateful to you for the rest of their life.

The latest figures from the NHS Organ Donor National Office show that from April 1, 2019, to November 17, 2019, a record 1,016 deceased donors saved 2,421 recipients, but more donors are desperately required.

Our stall will be set up at the Exmouth Fayre on Friday, December 6, on The Strand from 3pm till 8pm, so please come and have a chat with us.

Then, during December, we shall be set up in the Magnolia Centre, Exmouth, undercover by Boots Opticians, on December 9, 11, 13, 14, 19, 20, 23 and 24.

On Christmas Day we shall have our squad in the annual swim and we hope to raise funds for my late Sarah's research programme, which we have set up in her name, so any donations or sponsorship would be received with much gratitude.

As the year grows to a close, to date we have 'signed up' a total 503 new organ donors and since June 2012 to date a staggering 621 events have been held, resulting in an astonishing 6,541 new organ donors joining the National Register; and, as I understand, this still gives Exmouth the highest 'sign up' rate for any comparably-sized town in the country.

I am so extremely proud of all my merry band of helpers who tirelessly help me in all weathers and without their help this staggering total would not have been achieved.

To all those wonderful donors, a huge 'thank you'; my late Sarah would be so very proud of you all.

We have a month to go before the end of this year and with everyone's help we can make this total even bigger.

Our campaigns will continue in the New Year and we look forward to the new law regarding Presumed Consent in Spring 2020 and what an amazing tribute this will be to Sarah.

But this will not be the end, as we then have to campaign for extra funding for transplants.

To all those on the transplant list, we hope that your future will be brighter and that you will be able to live a normal life as we do, which many of us take for granted, and so enjoy every day of your life to the full.