Advanced search

Opinion

Exmouth's sports gurus can help you plan a successful fitness campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 January 2020

Guest columnist Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Guest columnist Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Archant

Guest columnist Nigel Snowshall offers some good advice if you are thinking of kick-starting 2020 with a new healthy regime.

Now the festive period is over, it's that time again when many will have made new year's resolutions; lots of the usual topics about eating less (or more), drinking less (or more) and, of course, taking more exercise.

Now, for some, new year's resolutions can be a catalyst for positive change and this is always a good thing.

Every year, gym memberships soar, fitness clothing sales increase and the pavements during January and February seem to be full of 'new joggers'; not a bad thing you would think with the general move through society for a healthier lifestyle.

However, as much as it is great to see this positive action for change, similar to in industry and commerce, objectives and goals must be well thought through to ensure they can be achieved.

It may seem a good idea to kick-start your campaign with a six-mile run, but if you haven't run (except for the odd bus) for the last 20 years or so and have had to dust off your old faithful black school plimsolls thinking 'they will do for now', then perhaps the 'well thought through' part of you plan needs re-visiting; at best you are unlikely to achieve your goals, at worst you may end up with issues you were not expecting!

There are many ways to kick-start your new year's fitness campaign and lots of help from sports gurus, who can advise you of how best to start and more importantly how to plan a successful fitness campaign.

We are lucky in Exmouth to have virtually every type of fitness regime available on our doorstep: indoor/outdoor, wet/dry, high impact/low impact, team or individual - whatever suits you it will be available.

So - 'take advice and carry on'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Football Quiz - How much do you know about the game in the top flight?

Football, genric picture.

Simon Jupp MP’s New Year message to readers

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Exmouth’s sports gurus can help you plan a successful fitness campaign

Guest columnist Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

The countdown is on – less than 110 days until Deaf Academy opening

Less than 110 days to go until the new Deaf Academy opens in Exmouth. Picture: Deaf Academy

Budleigh launch 2020 action with Saturday home game against Chudleigh

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists