Exmouth's sports gurus can help you plan a successful fitness campaign

Guest columnist Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Archant

Guest columnist Nigel Snowshall offers some good advice if you are thinking of kick-starting 2020 with a new healthy regime.

Now the festive period is over, it's that time again when many will have made new year's resolutions; lots of the usual topics about eating less (or more), drinking less (or more) and, of course, taking more exercise.

Now, for some, new year's resolutions can be a catalyst for positive change and this is always a good thing.

Every year, gym memberships soar, fitness clothing sales increase and the pavements during January and February seem to be full of 'new joggers'; not a bad thing you would think with the general move through society for a healthier lifestyle.

However, as much as it is great to see this positive action for change, similar to in industry and commerce, objectives and goals must be well thought through to ensure they can be achieved.

It may seem a good idea to kick-start your campaign with a six-mile run, but if you haven't run (except for the odd bus) for the last 20 years or so and have had to dust off your old faithful black school plimsolls thinking 'they will do for now', then perhaps the 'well thought through' part of you plan needs re-visiting; at best you are unlikely to achieve your goals, at worst you may end up with issues you were not expecting!

There are many ways to kick-start your new year's fitness campaign and lots of help from sports gurus, who can advise you of how best to start and more importantly how to plan a successful fitness campaign.

We are lucky in Exmouth to have virtually every type of fitness regime available on our doorstep: indoor/outdoor, wet/dry, high impact/low impact, team or individual - whatever suits you it will be available.

So - 'take advice and carry on'.