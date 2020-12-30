Advanced search

Opinion

Getting outside can help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 December 2019

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Archant

Guest columnist Emma Richardson talks to Ian Littlewood about his new group, Outdoor Mind, set up to help people cope with feelings of despair and anxiety.

With the Christmas festivities behind us, the dark nights and cold weather can seem overwhelming.

As many as one in five of us in the UK suffer some of the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder, including low mood, feelings of despair and anxiety.

Lack of sunlight can affect hormone levels and disrupt circadian rhythms leading to disrupted sleep.

But recent studies have shown that people who get outside even for as little as two hours a week are much more likely to describe themselves as happy, and other studies show that our bodies are healthier, happier and brainier through time spent walking.

It was a love of the outdoors that inspired Ian Littlewood, owner of Exmouth-based landscaping company IJL Groundcare, to set up Outdoor Mind.

After losing a close friend to suicide and seeing others struggle with depression, Ian recently created the non-judgemental community group to encourage people to meet for walks in our local area.

The group is free to join and open to anyone.

Still in its infancy, group walks have been small in number so far, but Ian hopes they will grow over time as the word gets out.

"The walks are to suit all age groups and abilities; Woodbury walks only require a warm coat and boots. Feedback has been amazing so far. Even if it only helps a handful of people, it will be worth it."

To join Ian or to see what the group has lined up, search Outdoor Mind on Facebook and request to join.

A website is also under construction, which will be accessible to those people without a Facebook account, and should be online soon.

We are blessed to live in an area with easily accessible places to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors and what better way to start the new year than boosting your mood and maybe making some new friends along the way.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh launch 2020 action with Saturday home game against Chudleigh

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Getting outside can help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Simon Jupp MP’s New Year message to readers

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Busy NHS services urge people to choose right care over New Year

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists