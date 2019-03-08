Glenorchy Work Club holds fourth annual job fair

Glenorchy Work Club jobs fair. Picture: Simon Skidmore Archant

Employers, recruitment agencies and support organisations attended the Glenorchy Work Club jobs fair

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Skidmore, coordinator of the Glenorchy Work Club, with town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Simon Skidmore Simon Skidmore, coordinator of the Glenorchy Work Club, with town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Simon Skidmore

Recruitment agencies, employers and training companies were among those invited at an annual jobs' fair.

For the fourth time, Exmouth's Glenorchy Work Club organised a job fair to give support organisations the platform to help those looking for work.

This year was the first time that it wasn't just employers who were invited to talk to people struggling to find employment.

Simon Skidmore, coordinator of the work club, said: “It isn't always just about finding a job, as some people are not in the 'right place' to be looking for work.

Glenorchy Work Club jobs fair. Picture: Simon Skidmore Glenorchy Work Club jobs fair. Picture: Simon Skidmore

“They may have outstanding bills, their accommodation may have issues and they might not be in a position to look after themselves as they would like.

“A healthy mind, a healthy body as the saying goes.

“So, this year, we wanted to invite not just employers, but other organisations which would be able to offer advice on those matters, and it seems to have paid off in many areas.”

Prospective employers and recruitment agencies had live vacancies at the fair while others offered training opportunities.

Glenorchy Work Club jobs fair. Picture: Simon Skidmore Glenorchy Work Club jobs fair. Picture: Simon Skidmore

In total, 23 organisations were represented on the day.

The work club, which opens every Thursday from 9.15am to 12.15pm, was set up in 2011 by the United Reformed Church to fill a void left when Exmouth's Job Centre closed its doors in 2008.

Mr Skidmore added: “I must say thank you to those who committed their time to this year's job fair, and to the volunteers who help on a weekly basis, it just wouldn't happen without you.”

Everyone is welcome at the work club and do not necessarily have to be a member of the church. The club can help those who need assistance with their CV or any related job searching skills.

People can search through the Job Centre's job vacancies in printed form on a notice board or on a computer.

They also help people identify working opportunities they may have previously not considered and share information about relevant courses.

“We offer a safe, welcoming, non-judgemental environment where people can have a friendly chat about their next move,” said Mr Skidmore.

For more information and vacancies email Glenorchyworkclub1@gmail.com