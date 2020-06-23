‘Exmouth is a great place to live work and play – and is well placed for the future’ says Ruskin Wilson of Thompson Jenner

Exmouth partner, at Thompson Jenner LLP, Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP Archant

As preparations continue for the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Virtual Business Awards, we have been speaking to Ruskin Wilson, one of the partners at Thompson Jenner, which is one of the award sponsors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thompson Jenner has been extremely busy since lockdown, ensuring its clients obtain all the help which is available to them, enabling them to come out the other side of this crisis.

Mr Wilson said: “This has involved helping clients claim the Rates Grants, making claims via the Job Retention Scheme, advising clients about claims under the self-employed income support scheme and the variety of other government support schemes. We remain passionately committed to our clients and want to support them in every way we can, and as we work with a lot of businesses across the South West, in a multitude of sectors, so we have had to maintain a constant flow of information to them to ensure they are up to date with the latest government guidance, assistance and general business practice.”

He explained that the development of the ‘virtual’ office, has been a ‘real positive’ under the current social distancing rules, enabling the company to stay in contact with its clients

He said: “We can also see this as a really valuable communication tool even when the lockdown measures are lifted. Additionally, as we have begun the processes of reopening our offices, it has been our priority to ensure the systems and procedures are in place, so any client, (and all staff), visiting the offices can feel safe and secure. However, we will be formally launching our virtual office in the next few weeks.”

As part of their service to clients, Thompson Jenner has been issuing guidance which has related to the Downing Street press conferences.

Mr Wilson said: “This was carefully written in plain language, and set out how they might be affected and also reassuring them that we were there to help. We have received numerous comments of grateful thanks from clients saying that these were a welcome reassurance in such troubling times.”

He also said it has been good to see the business community pulling together during the pandemic, particularly the Chamber’s ‘Love Local’ campaign, which has increased the profile of local Exmouth businesses.

He said: “‘Love Local’ is growing and if any business isn’t on the database, I would urge them to join to help Exmouth and, hopefully, themselves.”

He said the South West is a beautiful part of the country to live and work in.

He went on to say: “Exmouth is a very special and distinct corner of East Devon that has some great natural features, but also some really great businesses and business people. Add that to its own secret sunny microclimate and you have a fabulous place to live, work and play!

“From food and drink to retail and tourism, it has a myriad of exciting and attractive businesses that support the town as a whole.

“It has been great to see everyone pulling together during this crisis to ensure Exmouth is in a strong position over the coming months and years.”

The closing dates for nominations is Friday, June 26.