Death of woman, 20, in Exmouth shrouded in mystery, inquest hears.

The death of a woman whose body was found in an Exmouth flat last year remains a mystery.

An inquest into the death of 20-year-old Govinda Kay, at her home in Imperial Road, has recorded an open conclusion after a pathologist was unable to determine a definite cause of death.

On April 2, 2018 Miss Kay’s body was found in her bedroom by a security guard at the supported accommodation, in Imperial Road, where she had been living for nearly a year.

At the inquest into Miss Kay’s death at County Hall, Exeter, on Tuesday (January 8), consultant pathologist Dr Sarah Saunders gave a cause of death as unascertained.

She said a toxicology report showed there was ‘no evidence’ of drugs or alcohol in her system, adding: “I am confident that she was not killed by anyone else and confident she did not die by her own hands.”

Mr Philip Spinney, the senior coroner for Exeter and Greater Devon recorded an open verdict adding: “The cause of her death is not known and shall be recorded as an open conclusion.

“It is always upsetting for families to leave an inquest without the answers they were seeking but an open conclusion is still a conclusion.”

The inquest heard that Miss Kay, who had a troubled and stressful childhood spending part of life in foster care, had a history of anxiety, depression and self-harm.

Both her children were taken into care and she had been prescribed anti-depressants, the inquest was told.

She moved into Alexandra House supported accommodation, in Imperial Road, in February 2017.

On April 2 last year Miss Kay had been visiting her mother and walked home alone at around 4.20pm.

The inquest heard that CCTV footage shows Miss Kay in the hallway outside her flat between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Miss Kay’s body was found by a security guard at Alexandra House shortly after 6pm after her aunt raised concerns for her welfare.

Paramedics declared her dead at around 6.45pm and, following an investigation, police ruled out any suspicious circumstances, the inquest was told.