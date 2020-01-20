Advanced search

Exmouth Inner Wheel commemorates its Day of Service with a charity collection

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

President Iris Buteux on the left with members of the club.

President Iris Buteux on the left with members of the club.

Archant

Ladies from the Inner Wheel Club of Exmouth recently honoured the founding date of the association with a charity collection and social get-together. The club is a ladies-only movement that serves communities, raises funds for worthy charities, hosts social events and encourages friendships.

The first Inner Wheel club was founded in Manchester almost 100 years ago, on January, 10 1924. To commemorate this date, Inner Wheel clubs in the UK and abroad, hold a special Day of Service.

On January 10 this year, the ladies from Exmouth collected some essential provisions for the Exmouth Community Larder, a local food bank charity. Afterwards they assembled at the home of the club's President, Iris Buteax, for coffee and homemade biscuits.

The next event is a fundraising coffee morning at Littlemead Methodist Hall on Wednesday, February 26, from 10am until 12 noon. Another notable diary date is the Exmouth club's 90th birthday celebrations on July, 9 2020. See www.innerwheeld17.org.uk.

Most Read

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth weight-loss consultants meet TV’s ‘chatty man’

Exmouth Slimming World consultants with Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming World

Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth weight-loss consultants meet TV’s ‘chatty man’

Exmouth Slimming World consultants with Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming World

Phone boxes in Exmouth facing removal

The payphone near the rowing club in The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Inner Wheel commemorates its Day of Service with a charity collection

President Iris Buteux on the left with members of the club.

Cockles rise to the challenge to claim much-needed win at Okehampton

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC

Brixington Blues Under-9s book last four cup berth after win over Kentisbeare

Brixington Blues U9s after they had won a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Picture ALEXANDRIA HILL

Withy ladies win ‘thriller’ at Totnes

Rugby ball.

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists