Exmouth Inner Wheel commemorates its Day of Service with a charity collection

President Iris Buteux on the left with members of the club. Archant

Ladies from the Inner Wheel Club of Exmouth recently honoured the founding date of the association with a charity collection and social get-together. The club is a ladies-only movement that serves communities, raises funds for worthy charities, hosts social events and encourages friendships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first Inner Wheel club was founded in Manchester almost 100 years ago, on January, 10 1924. To commemorate this date, Inner Wheel clubs in the UK and abroad, hold a special Day of Service.

On January 10 this year, the ladies from Exmouth collected some essential provisions for the Exmouth Community Larder, a local food bank charity. Afterwards they assembled at the home of the club's President, Iris Buteax, for coffee and homemade biscuits.

The next event is a fundraising coffee morning at Littlemead Methodist Hall on Wednesday, February 26, from 10am until 12 noon. Another notable diary date is the Exmouth club's 90th birthday celebrations on July, 9 2020. See www.innerwheeld17.org.uk.