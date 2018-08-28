Food collection for Inner Wheel Day by the Exmouth Inner Wheel club

The day celebrates the creation of the very first Inner Wheel club, 94 years ago

The first ever Inner Wheel club was created in Manchester on January 10 1924, and it has now become an international movement.

Inner Wheel clubs are ladies-only organisations providing friendship, social events and the chance to fundraise and serve their communities.

On January 10 this year, the ladies of the Exmouth Inner Wheel held their own celebration at the home of their president Val Whiteley.

As well as enjoying coffee and cakes, the ladies brought along the items they had collected for the Exmouth Community Larder, which provides food for people in urgent need.

Pat Day from the Exmouth Inner Wheel said: “Service is a key part of the Inner Wheel ethos and is always a feature of the day’s celebration.”

The club will be holding a fundraising coffee morning at Littlemead Methodist Hall on Wednesday, January 30, from 10am until 12 noon. More information about Inner Wheel can be found at www.innerwheeldistrict17.co.uk.