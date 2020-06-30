Social distancing measures at Exmouth Indoor Market have allowed it to reopen under continuing restrictions

Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell Archant

The Exmouth Indoor Market has reopened after closing following the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell

After the Government announced that non-essential shops could re-open, preparations got under way to reopen and the market began trading again on Monday, June 15, having last been open on Saturday, March 21.

Social distancing markers, hand gels and perspex screens have been installed to help to keep staff and customers safe.

Jerry Miller, who runs the indoor market, described the measures that have been adopted to aid in social distancing.

He said: “On top of the usual floor social distancing stickers, we have sneeze screens in place for all stalls, I have provided PPE for all my staff and stall holders, and I have closed all customer toilets to maintain social distancing”.

Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell

John Langdon, the market’s caretaker said: “We have more staff per square footage than normal stores due to the nature of the market, so we are able to help people and guide them through the new processes, helping us to keep them safe.”

When asked about how safe she feels with opening after the lockdown, the owner of the Sweet Temptations store Debbie Scott said: “I was anxious about opening, a lot of our customers are shielding, but we are doing our best with masks and screens.

“We use a tub to exchange money to prevent contamination, and encourage card payments”

Michelle Chapman of E&H Supplies said: “I was dying to get back as I found lockdown difficult being home, the owner had been brilliant, and provided us with masks, hand gel and screens.”

Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell

Sue Handscomb, from Just Sew, described how it felt to be back at work.

She said: “Everyone is doing very good and we will be keeping the two metre rule so that everyone feels safe, it has been a long 12 weeks, but our customers have been loyal to us and there is a lovely atmosphere in the market, now we are open”.

Dawn Walsh, from Heart and Soul, a fairly new local zero waste business spoke about the changes, post lockdown.

She said: “It’s about as busy as what it was like when we first opened, but since lockdown we have introduced delivery, and now click and collect. At the moment we use paper bags to ensure we can keep everyone safe, but are hoping to return to using customers’ containers as soon as it is safe to do so”.