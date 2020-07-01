Exmouth in Bloom’s VE Day anniversary tribute in ‘showcase’ seafront flower bed

Exmouth in Bloom have been planting up a seafront flower bed. Picture: Marion Drew Archant

Seafront flower beds which were set to be the centrepiece of a Britain in Bloom gold bid are ‘blooming’ with a VE Day theme.

After Exmouth was chosen to represent the South West in the national competition, the town’s volunteer gardeners earmarked the beds opposite Ocean as the showcase for their gold bid.

Exmouth in Bloom was given permission by East Devon District Council to work on the plots in Queen’s Drive, and member Graham Bell drew up plans in January.

It was decided to give the beds a VE Day theme to coincide with the 75th anniversary.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant the Britain in Bloom judging was postponed by 12 months.

But once some lockdown restrictions were lifted, Exmouth in Bloom vice chairman Marion Drew and Graham got work on planting up the seafront flower beds.

A spokesman for Exmouth in Bloom said: “Exmouth in Bloom proudly and with determination went ahead with their summer planting scheme regardless, and here is the fabulous result.”

