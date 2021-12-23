Three hundred trees have been planted in Exmouth’s Liverton Copse to help replace those lost to Ash Dieback.

Planting trees at Liverton Copse, Exmouth. - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom joined other organisations at a tree-planting session there at the end of National Tree Week on Sunday, December 5.

Members of the Woodland Trust, the Exmouth Tree Project, the Exmouth Wildlife Group and Transition Exmouth were involved in the initiative, along with individuals who responded to requests for help on social media.

Planting trees at Liverton Copse, Exmouth. - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Between them they planted around 20 each of sweet chestnut, wild cherry, sessile oak, rowan, spindle, silver birth, small-leafed lime, crab apple, hawthorn, goat willow, alder, hazel, elder, blackthorn and buckthorn.

The young trees will soon be providing food for pollinators, birds and small mammals.

Exmouth in Bloom has also been planting trees with three primary schools in Exmouth, and will add Brixington Primary Academy and Withycombe Raleigh Primary School to the project in the spring.

Exmouth in Bloom's chief jam and chutney maker Sharon Darton - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

This month Exmouth in Bloom also held its fundraising Christmas Fayre, and afterwards added up the total amount raised from making and selling jams and pickles throughout the year. Using home grown produce and recycled jars, Sharon Darton and her team made 563 jars of jam, marmalade, chutney and pickled onions. Of these, 474 were sold, bringing in a total of £1,042.40, and leaving 89 to start the new year.

Jam, marmalade, chutney and pickles made by Exmouth in Bloom volunteers - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom will be selling their wares at the Repair Cafés on the first Saturday of each month at Littlemead Methodist Church, and their outdoor table-top stalls will restart in April or May.

Helen Speake, Gerry Bassett and Carol Rowe from Exmouth in Bloom, and Treasurer of the Sun Lodge Masonic Charity Association, David Bassett. - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Another funding boost came from the Sun Lodge Masons, who presented eight local charities and other organisations with donations this month. Exmouth in Bloom received a cheque for £250, which will be put towards the cost of three new four-tiered planters at Exmouth station’s ‘welcome zone’, replacing the existing planters which are at least 40 years old. The new ones will cost around £3,000.

Exmouth in Bloom’s chairman Gerry Bassett, vice treasurer Carol Rowe and volunteer Helen Speake attended the presentation and thanked the Masons for their donation. During the evening Centre Stage, who also received a donation, entertained the gathering with a selection of seasonal songs.