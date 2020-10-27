Advanced search

Table-top sale raises vital funds for Exmouth in Bloom

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2020

Table top sale for Exmouth in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Table top sale for Exmouth in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

A third table-top sale held this year for Exmouth in Bloom raised more than £680 for the volunteer-run group.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein were among those who attended the event which generated nearly £685.

Cllr Gazzard gave a short speech about the work which Exmouth in Bloom does to keep the town looking its best.

Marion Drew, vice-chairman of Exmouth in Bloom, said: “Many thanks go to all the volunteers and supporters who contributed with craft, preserves, cakes, plants, art work and bric-a-brac and to the team who helped with setting up and with customer service and to all those who came along to support this event.”

Exmouth in Bloom is gearing up for the potential judging in 2021 for the South West and Britain in Bloom competitions.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Exmouth in Bloom or would like to consider sponsoring a display should visit the website

Table-top sale raises vital funds for Exmouth in Bloom

