Advanced search

Street-side stall raised vital funds for Exmouth in Bloom

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 06 August 2020

Exmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion Drew

Picture: Marion Drew

A fundraising stall outside the home of an Exmouth in Bloom volunteer raised vital funds for the community group.

Exmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion DrewExmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion Drew

Carol Rowe set up the stall selling plants, calendars, preserves, crafts and books and was joined by her fellow Exmouth in Bloom members.

Their first customer was a van driver from Plymouth passing through making a delivery in the road who was followed by Carol’s friends, family and neighbours.

Items were paid for by contactless payment, something welcomed by customers on the day.

The stall raised £354 for Exmouth in Bloom.

Exmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion DrewExmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion Drew

READ MORE: Exmouth in Bloom’s VE Day anniversary tribute in ‘showcase’ seafront flower bed

Vice chairman Marion Drew thanked all the volunteers and those who came to support or donate on the day.

Volunteers continue to prepare for a double gold bid in 2021 when they will welcome judges from both the national and regional in bloom competitions.

For more information about the work of Exmouth in Bloom or to become a volunteer, go to the website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Virtual business gong winners all smiles with their award certificates

Exmouth Virtual Business Awards being presented to the winners by Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp. Picture: John Thorogood

Dog which fell from Budleigh cliffs has died, Exmouth RNLI has confirmed

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Virtual business gong winners all smiles with their award certificates

Exmouth Virtual Business Awards being presented to the winners by Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp. Picture: John Thorogood

Dog which fell from Budleigh cliffs has died, Exmouth RNLI has confirmed

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Sports Quiz header

Street-side stall raised vital funds for Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom fundraiser. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Why home cover is important and how it can help you achieve peace of mind

Home cover can give you peace of mind about home maintenance and repairs. Picture: Getty Images

‘Ground-breaking’ decision allows River Otter beavers to stay

Beavers on the River Otter. Picture: Alex Walton Photography