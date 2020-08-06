Street-side stall raised vital funds for Exmouth in Bloom
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 06 August 2020
Picture: Marion Drew
A fundraising stall outside the home of an Exmouth in Bloom volunteer raised vital funds for the community group.
Carol Rowe set up the stall selling plants, calendars, preserves, crafts and books and was joined by her fellow Exmouth in Bloom members.
Their first customer was a van driver from Plymouth passing through making a delivery in the road who was followed by Carol’s friends, family and neighbours.
Items were paid for by contactless payment, something welcomed by customers on the day.
The stall raised £354 for Exmouth in Bloom.
READ MORE: Exmouth in Bloom’s VE Day anniversary tribute in ‘showcase’ seafront flower bed
Vice chairman Marion Drew thanked all the volunteers and those who came to support or donate on the day.
Volunteers continue to prepare for a double gold bid in 2021 when they will welcome judges from both the national and regional in bloom competitions.
For more information about the work of Exmouth in Bloom or to become a volunteer, go to the website
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.