Exmouth in Bloom plans for seafront sensory garden revealed

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM January 7, 2021   
Members of Exmouth in Bloom and Exmouth Art Group launching the sensory garden project

Members of Exmouth in Bloom and Exmouth Art Group launching the sensory garden project - Credit: Peter Riggs

Following on from the success of Exmouth in Bloom’s swan display, the group is planning big things for a seafront beauty spot. 

Member Graham Bell – a landscape designer and horticultural advisor – has been working with Gillie Newcombe from Exmouth Art Group on swan project. 

Now the pair are planning to build a sensory garden in one of the Exmouth Pavilion gardens on the seafront. 

The plans for a sensory garden on the seafront

The plans for a sensory garden on the seafront - Credit: Peter Riggs

Following the approval of planning consent from East Devon District Council, a colourful mural has been started and there are 13 eight-foot-tall panels to be painted and fitted together. 

A mural which will form part of the sensory garden

A mural which will form part of the sensory garden - Credit: Peter Riggs

The finishing touches being put on the mural

The finishing touches being put on the mural - Credit: Peter Riggs

These will sit along one side of the garden and blend in with a wild flower mix display. 

The joint Exmouth in Bloom and EAG project will continue into the spring of 2021. 

This also follows on from the installation of seaside-themed statues placed on the roundabout between The Parade and The Strand.

