Exmouth in Bloom plans for seafront sensory garden revealed
- Credit: Peter Riggs
Following on from the success of Exmouth in Bloom’s swan display, the group is planning big things for a seafront beauty spot.
Member Graham Bell – a landscape designer and horticultural advisor – has been working with Gillie Newcombe from Exmouth Art Group on swan project.
Now the pair are planning to build a sensory garden in one of the Exmouth Pavilion gardens on the seafront.
Following the approval of planning consent from East Devon District Council, a colourful mural has been started and there are 13 eight-foot-tall panels to be painted and fitted together.
These will sit along one side of the garden and blend in with a wild flower mix display.
The joint Exmouth in Bloom and EAG project will continue into the spring of 2021.
This also follows on from the installation of seaside-themed statues placed on the roundabout between The Parade and The Strand.
