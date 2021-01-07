Exmouth in Bloom plans for seafront sensory garden revealed

Published: 12:00 PM January 7, 2021

Members of Exmouth in Bloom and Exmouth Art Group launching the sensory garden project - Credit: Peter Riggs

Following on from the success of Exmouth in Bloom’s swan display, the group is planning big things for a seafront beauty spot.

Member Graham Bell – a landscape designer and horticultural advisor – has been working with Gillie Newcombe from Exmouth Art Group on swan project.

Now the pair are planning to build a sensory garden in one of the Exmouth Pavilion gardens on the seafront.

The plans for a sensory garden on the seafront - Credit: Peter Riggs

Following the approval of planning consent from East Devon District Council, a colourful mural has been started and there are 13 eight-foot-tall panels to be painted and fitted together.

A mural which will form part of the sensory garden - Credit: Peter Riggs

The finishing touches being put on the mural - Credit: Peter Riggs

These will sit along one side of the garden and blend in with a wild flower mix display.

The joint Exmouth in Bloom and EAG project will continue into the spring of 2021.

This also follows on from the installation of seaside-themed statues placed on the roundabout between The Parade and The Strand.