No question about success of Exmouth in Bloom quiz night

A quiz night for Exmouth in Bloom raised £500 towards new ‘Celebration Planters’ in the Station Welcome Zone.

More than 100 people attended the event with a Valentine’s theme on Friday, February 11.

The GWRSA Club provided the venue free of charge and manned the bar, in recognition of the work Exmouth in Bloom does for the town. The quizmaster was Ed Lee, who hosts the club’s weekly Thursday night quiz.

Devon County Councillor Richard Scott joined chairman Gerry Bassett’s team of ‘Allsorts’ and Exmouth’s Mayor, Steve Gazzard joined the ‘Diggers’ team. Out of 18 teams, the winners were ‘Two Wendys and Three Jennys’, who received six bottles of wine donated by the Brixington Co-op.

There was also a raffle, which raised £188 of the grand total.

Exmouth in Bloom has thanked the staff of the GWRSA Club for the facilities and bar, along with everyone who came along to support the event.