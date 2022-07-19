News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Joy as Exmouth in Bloom surprises 100th friends group member

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:41 PM July 19, 2022
Members of Exmouth in Bloom's committee and mayor Steve Gazzard surprise Joy Pemberthy with a special presentation

Members of Exmouth in Bloom's committee and mayor Steve Gazzard surprise Joy Pemberthy with a special presentation - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

A woman who became the 100th ‘friend’ of Exmouth in Bloom was given a surprise presentation. 

Joy Pemberthy, who maintains the long border at Madeira Bowling Club, was presented with a certificate and her life membership after becoming the 100th member of the Friends of Exmouth in Bloom. 

The presentation, which was attended by committee members from Exmouth in Bloom as well as town mayor Steve Gazzard, took place at Madeira Bowls Club, in Queen’s Drive. 

Anyone wanting to become a Friends of Exmouth in Bloom – for a suggested donation of £5 - should fill out an application form which is available from Kings Garden Centre, Porky Down in the Magnolia Centre, Birds and Bees and the Tourist Information Centre in The Strand. The forms are also available from Exmouth Library, in Exeter Road. 

Alternatively, download the form by visiting www.exmouthinbloom.org.uk 

